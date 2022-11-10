Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Bausch + Lomb (BLCO)

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE: BLCO) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/3/2022 – Bausch + Lomb had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $18.00 to $17.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/3/2022 – Bausch + Lomb had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $16.00 to $15.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/3/2022 – Bausch + Lomb had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $18.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/3/2022 – Bausch + Lomb had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $21.00 to $20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/11/2022 – Bausch + Lomb had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $19.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/12/2022 – Bausch + Lomb is now covered by analysts at HC Wainwright. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Bausch + Lomb Price Performance

NYSE BLCO traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.20. The company had a trading volume of 9,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,001. Bausch + Lomb Co. has a twelve month low of $12.20 and a twelve month high of $20.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Institutional Trading of Bausch + Lomb

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bausch + Lomb during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the second quarter valued at $153,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the 2nd quarter valued at $177,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the 2nd quarter worth $182,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bausch + Lomb during the third quarter valued at about $192,000. 10.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Vision Care/Consumer Health Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care/Consumer Health Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, and dry eye.

