Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Buys 1,125 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October (BATS:FOCT)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October (BATS:FOCT – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October were worth $1,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FOCT. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October by 15.7% during the second quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 4,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October in the second quarter valued at $204,000. S.C. Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October in the first quarter valued at $206,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October in the first quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Advance Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October by 8.2% in the second quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of FOCT stock opened at $32.22 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.53.

