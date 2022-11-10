Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Grows Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $3,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clifford Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,777,000. Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 21,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 3,674 shares in the last quarter. Tevis Investment Management grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 17,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 62,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,016,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,469,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $96.80 on Thursday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $79.00 and a 52 week high of $106.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $142.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.07.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $16.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on RTX. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Vertical Research decreased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 1,697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total transaction of $159,959.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 44,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,200,414.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 3,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total value of $319,356.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,309,533.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 1,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total transaction of $159,959.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 44,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,200,414.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,246 shares of company stock worth $590,280 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

