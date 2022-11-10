Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Purchases 981 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,211 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Solidarilty Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Solidarilty Wealth LLC now owns 10,662 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 19.3% in the second quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.4% during the second quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 41,412 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $10,224,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 6.6% during the second quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 11,286 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,786,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 25,204 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $6,222,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on McDonald’s from $298.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $246.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.30.

McDonald’s Stock Up 1.0 %

MCD opened at $280.66 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $253.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.64. The company has a market cap of $206.49 billion, a PE ratio of 34.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $217.68 and a 52 week high of $280.25.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 128.38% and a net margin of 25.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 69.52%.

About McDonald’s

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.