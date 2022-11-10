Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Sells 1,093 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. decreased its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,093 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $2,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 99.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF alerts:

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Stock Down 4.8 %

FV stock opened at $46.42 on Thursday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 52 week low of $39.45 and a 52 week high of $51.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.76 and its 200 day moving average is $45.01.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.151 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.