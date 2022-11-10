Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Sells 1,236 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lowered its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 67,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,236 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $7,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Avion Wealth bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 32.6% during the second quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.40. 2,084,389 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,062,139. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.48 and a 200-day moving average of $113.34. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $104.63 and a 12 month high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

