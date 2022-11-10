Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Sells 1,655 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. cut its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,655 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 51.3% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total transaction of $227,376.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,324.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total transaction of $227,376.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,324.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $826,368.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,847.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 2.0 %

NextEra Energy stock opened at $79.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.22 and a 12 month high of $93.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.41. The firm has a market cap of $158.58 billion, a PE ratio of 40.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 19.30%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NEE. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. TheStreet upgraded NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.80.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

