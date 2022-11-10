Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Sells 1,685 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. trimmed its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,783 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,685 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BX. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in Blackstone during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 1,137.6% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 61.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blackstone Trading Up 4.7 %

NYSE:BX opened at $94.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.44. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $79.54 and a one year high of $149.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.11.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 20.58%. Blackstone’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on BX shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.50 price target on the stock. Argus dropped their price target on Blackstone from $137.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Blackstone from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Blackstone from $134.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $77,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,825,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,294,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $77,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,825,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,294,626.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 41,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total transaction of $1,367,010.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 898,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,612,829.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,961,000 shares of company stock valued at $109,645,500. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

