ReTo Eco-Solutions (NASDAQ:RETO) Trading Down 12.6%

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO – Get Rating) dropped 12.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.46 and last traded at $0.46. Approximately 40,622 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 700,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.52.

ReTo Eco-Solutions Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.65.

Institutional Trading of ReTo Eco-Solutions

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ReTo Eco-Solutions stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO – Get Rating) by 147.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 499,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 297,347 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.81% of ReTo Eco-Solutions worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ReTo Eco-Solutions

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes construction materials primarily in China. Its products include aggregates, bricks, pavers, and tiles. The company's construction materials are used for water absorption, flood control, and water retention; for gardens, roads, bridges, city squares, retaining walls, and slope construction; for hydraulic ecological projects, such as slope protection and river transformation; and for insulation, decoration, and building walls.

