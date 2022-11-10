Reuter James Wealth Management LLC Acquires 446 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Reuter James Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,031 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,822,222 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,230,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911,384 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,751,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,585,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719,081 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,229,343 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $234,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263,629 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 179.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,910,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $85,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,697,000. 57.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.08.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of WBA traded up $0.93 on Thursday, reaching $37.82. The stock had a trading volume of 140,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,100,457. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.36. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.39 and a 12-month high of $55.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The business had revenue of $32.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.40%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare, pharmacy, and retailer in the United States (U.S.), the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

