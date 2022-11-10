Reuter James Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 211,539 ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM)

Reuter James Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 211,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,508,000. ProShares Short Russell2000 accounts for 3.4% of Reuter James Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 1.03% of ProShares Short Russell2000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stableford Capital II LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,957,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,371,000. Vista Finance LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,823,000. Finally, Ferguson Shapiro LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,944,000.



NYSEARCA RWM traded down $1.44 on Thursday, hitting $23.35. The company had a trading volume of 169,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,446,008. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.57. ProShares Short Russell2000 has a 12-month low of $19.50 and a 12-month high of $27.14.

ProShares Short Russell2000 Profile

ProShares Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

