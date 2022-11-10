Reuter James Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Reuter James Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,802 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 105.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 25,278,658 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,227,608,000 after purchasing an additional 12,991,149 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 98.4% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,920,894 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,062,270,000 after purchasing an additional 10,869,452 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,825,265 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,804,087,000 after buying an additional 495,127 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the first quarter valued at approximately $938,627,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 88.1% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,191,474 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $300,657,000 after buying an additional 2,899,917 shares during the period. 44.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CM traded up $2.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.81. 66,442 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 905,080. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.68. The firm has a market cap of $43.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.97. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of $39.72 and a 12-month high of $66.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Get Rating ) (TSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.05. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 24.18% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th were given a $0.649 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 27th. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.17%.

Several research firms have commented on CM. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$84.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Desjardins lowered their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$74.00 to C$73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$77.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.58.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

