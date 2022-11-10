Reuter James Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Reuter James Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 54.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,409 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,209 shares during the quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 109.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,121,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,073,000 after purchasing an additional 5,281,068 shares during the last quarter. Aflac Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth about $141,975,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $133,046,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,307,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,144,000.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

SRLN traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.43. The stock had a trading volume of 73,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,624,711. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $40.42 and a 1 year high of $46.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.46 and a 200 day moving average of $42.32.

