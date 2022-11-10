Reuter James Wealth Management LLC Buys 136 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Reuter James Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 863 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 273.7% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 7,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 168.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $418.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Argus decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of S&P Global to $390.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $402.00 to $398.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $397.00 price target (down previously from $430.00) on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.19.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of SPGI traded up $25.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $339.93. 58,082 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,852,330. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $322.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $342.53. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $279.32 and a 1 year high of $484.21. The stock has a market cap of $110.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.06.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.14. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.43%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

