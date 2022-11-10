Reuter James Wealth Management LLC Buys 816 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Reuter James Wealth Management LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $802,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 59.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

UPS stock traded up $7.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $171.02. 72,601 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,128,004. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $172.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.87 and a 52 week high of $233.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $24.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Stephens decreased their target price on United Parcel Service to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $232.00 to $187.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.94.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.