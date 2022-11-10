Reuter James Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Reuter James Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,420 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 620.8% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 252,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,421,000 after acquiring an additional 217,089 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,017 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 430,556 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,385,000 after buying an additional 28,600 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 13,741 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $746,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on WMB. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.25.

Williams Companies Stock Up 2.6 %

NYSE:WMB traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.52. The company had a trading volume of 83,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,833,470. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.86 and a 12-month high of $37.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.99.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 17.72%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.66%.

About Williams Companies

(Get Rating)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Further Reading

