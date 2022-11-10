Reuter James Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Reuter James Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,592 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the quarter. British American Tobacco accounts for 1.1% of Reuter James Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $1,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 91.3% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 29,035,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,077,000 after purchasing an additional 13,859,376 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 12.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,449,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,090 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,132,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,386 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,624,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,145,000 after buying an additional 582,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,311,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,778,000 after buying an additional 340,040 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.80. 76,358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,585,119. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.63. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of $33.62 and a fifty-two week high of $47.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

BTI has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

