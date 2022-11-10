Reuter James Wealth Management LLC Has $3.30 Million Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Reuter James Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,158 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Walmart makes up approximately 2.1% of Reuter James Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 125,681,258 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,716,452,000 after purchasing an additional 520,788 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 48.0% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,431,684 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,297,510,000 after acquiring an additional 5,007,342 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Walmart by 2.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,904,858 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,623,951,000 after acquiring an additional 303,726 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 7.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,319,525 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,387,864,000 after acquiring an additional 608,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Walmart by 13.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,642,783 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $989,243,000 after purchasing an additional 784,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

WMT stock traded up $2.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $141.51. 93,944 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,451,543. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $135.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Insider Activity

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. Walmart’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total transaction of $1,370,575.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,478,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,711,617.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total value of $1,370,575.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,478,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,711,617.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,160,874 shares of company stock valued at $298,616,900. 47.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WMT. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Walmart from $142.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.93.

Walmart Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

