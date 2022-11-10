Reuter James Wealth Management LLC Has $650,000 Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Reuter James Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,339 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 75,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $47,283,000 after purchasing an additional 36,458 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 25.3% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 66,514 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,883,000 after buying an additional 13,417 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Broadcom by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,725 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 415 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter valued at $438,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $672.83.

Shares of AVGO traded up $24.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $494.45. 44,685 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,215,179. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $470.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $512.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.08. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.07 and a 52 week high of $677.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.23. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 63.42%. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.32 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.93%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

