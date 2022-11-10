Reuter James Wealth Management LLC Has $683,000 Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Reuter James Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,856 shares during the quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CKW Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 25.0% during the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 6,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 65,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 20,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 29,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 73.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Truist Financial from $48.50 to $47.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.85.

Truist Financial Stock Up 6.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TFC traded up $2.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.34. The company had a trading volume of 182,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,025,703. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $68.95. The stock has a market cap of $60.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.21.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.05). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 26.16%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.71%.

Truist Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. The Consumer Banking and Wealth segment consists of Retail Community Banking, National Consumer Finance, Services, Payments, Wealth Management and Banking Products and Professional Services and Mortgage Banking.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.