Reuter James Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Reuter James Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,212 shares during the period. Southern accounts for about 0.9% of Reuter James Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Southern by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,645,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,645,242,000 after purchasing an additional 881,636 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Southern by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,701,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,546,512,000 after buying an additional 10,192,044 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Southern by 2.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,564,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $476,022,000 after buying an additional 166,152 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 3.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,452,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $395,373,000 after acquiring an additional 190,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Southern by 14.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,590,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $332,846,000 after acquiring an additional 565,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SO stock traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $65.12. 73,644 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,445,546. The stock has a market cap of $70.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.60. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $60.71 and a 1 year high of $80.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. Southern’s payout ratio is 86.08%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Argus increased their target price on Southern from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. UBS Group raised Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.67.

In related news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 3,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total value of $200,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,626,472.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 3,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total value of $200,690.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,626,472.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $935,540.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,438,123.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,050 shares of company stock valued at $2,288,545. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

