Reuter James Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,490 Shares of VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:USTB)

Reuter James Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:USTB – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,490 shares during the period. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.15% of VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Fortune 45 LLC increased its holdings in shares of VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 5,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.0% during the second quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA USTB traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.12. 22,385 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,234. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.47 and its 200 day moving average is $48.95. VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $48.03 and a one year high of $51.80.

