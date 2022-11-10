Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

RVNC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Revance Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays upped their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Revance Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $37.60.

RVNC stock opened at $20.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.80. Revance Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $11.27 and a twelve month high of $30.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.07.

Revance Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RVNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.03. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 497.77% and a negative net margin of 265.04%. The company had revenue of $28.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.64 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Revance Therapeutics will post -3.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Dwight Moxie sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.07, for a total value of $297,770.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,956.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RVNC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 151,392.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 586,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,828,000 after purchasing an additional 585,888 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Revance Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,532,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 340.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 575,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,540,000 after acquiring an additional 444,916 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 252.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 470,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,497,000 after acquiring an additional 336,645 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,233,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,047,000 after acquiring an additional 265,422 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection, which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

