RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.90

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.90 and traded as low as $1.20. RiceBran Technologies shares last traded at $1.24, with a volume of 38,531 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get RiceBran Technologies alerts:

RiceBran Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.74 and its 200 day moving average is $3.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

RiceBran Technologies ( NASDAQ:RIBT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.19 million during the quarter. RiceBran Technologies had a negative return on equity of 50.85% and a negative net margin of 29.67%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RIBT. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in RiceBran Technologies by 54.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 528,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 185,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in RiceBran Technologies in the first quarter worth about $69,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in RiceBran Technologies in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Arnhold LLC raised its holdings in RiceBran Technologies by 23.1% in the first quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 240,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 112.9% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 37,014 shares during the last quarter. 8.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RiceBran Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RiceBran Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty ingredient company. It focuses on producing, processing, and marketing of value-added healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products derived from rice and other small grains. The company converts raw rice bran into stabilized rice bran (SRB) and high value derivative products, including RiBalance, a complete rice bran nutritional package derived from further processing of SRB; RiSolubles, a nutritious carbohydrate and lipid rich fraction of RiBalance; RiFiber, a protein and fiber rich insoluble derivative of RiBalance; and ProRyza products, which includes derivatives composed of protein and protein/fiber blends.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RiceBran Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiceBran Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.