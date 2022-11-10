Richard Ferrari Buys 5,438 Shares of Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Stock

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) Director Richard Ferrari acquired 5,438 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.31 per share, for a total transaction of $28,875.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,485.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Pulmonx Trading Up 12.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LUNG traded up $0.62 on Thursday, hitting $5.55. 1,304,547 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,280. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.55. Pulmonx Co. has a 12 month low of $4.07 and a 12 month high of $43.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 9.43 and a quick ratio of 8.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Pulmonx from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Pulmonx from $31.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Pulmonx from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pulmonx

Pulmonx Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Pulmonx in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Pulmonx in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pulmonx during the 1st quarter worth $105,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 4,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pulmonx by 23.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

