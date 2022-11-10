Richard Ferrari Buys 5,438 Shares of Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Stock

Posted by on Nov 10th, 2022

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNGGet Rating) Director Richard Ferrari acquired 5,438 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.31 per share, for a total transaction of $28,875.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,485.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Pulmonx Trading Up 12.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LUNG traded up $0.62 on Thursday, hitting $5.55. 1,304,547 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,280. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.55. Pulmonx Co. has a 12 month low of $4.07 and a 12 month high of $43.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 9.43 and a quick ratio of 8.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Pulmonx from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Pulmonx from $31.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Pulmonx from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pulmonx

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Pulmonx in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Pulmonx in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pulmonx during the 1st quarter worth $105,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 4,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pulmonx by 23.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Pulmonx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG)

Receive News & Ratings for Pulmonx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmonx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.