Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) Downgraded to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $2.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $10.00.

Separately, Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Rigetti Computing from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of 7.00.

NASDAQ RGTI opened at 1.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 17.06, a current ratio of 17.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is 2.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 4.34. Rigetti Computing has a 1 year low of 0.98 and a 1 year high of 12.75.

Rigetti Computing ( NASDAQ:RGTI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported -0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.06 by -0.03. The business had revenue of 2.13 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Rigetti Computing will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brian J. Sereda sold 30,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of 4.01, for a total value of 123,588.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,033,545 shares in the company, valued at 4,144,515.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Rigetti Computing news, CFO Brian J. Sereda sold 30,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of 4.01, for a total transaction of 123,588.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,033,545 shares in the company, valued at 4,144,515.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian J. Sereda sold 17,607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of 4.65, for a total transaction of 81,872.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,178,367 shares in the company, valued at 5,479,406.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 528,309 shares of company stock worth $2,171,704.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rigetti Computing during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Allen Operations LLC bought a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing in the first quarter worth about $68,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing in the first quarter worth about $75,000. 42.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rigetti Computing, Inc operates as an integrated systems company. The company builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors that power them. Its machines are integrated into various public, private, or hybrid clouds through its Quantum Cloud Services platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Berkeley, California.

