RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Price Target Lowered to $40.00 at Barclays

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Barclays from $90.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 41.04% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RNG. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $59.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research lowered shares of RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.00.

Get RingCentral alerts:

RingCentral Trading Down 5.8 %

NYSE:RNG opened at $28.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.16. RingCentral has a 12 month low of $28.00 and a 12 month high of $315.00.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RingCentral

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 1,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total transaction of $98,450.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 109,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,523,140.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 1,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total transaction of $98,450.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 109,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,523,140.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 6,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $254,276.35. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 202,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,502,425.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 16,884 shares of company stock valued at $763,314 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNG. Strs Ohio grew its stake in RingCentral by 845.2% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,940 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in RingCentral by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 211,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,740,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in RingCentral by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in RingCentral by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,351 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,088,000 after buying an additional 5,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 3,637 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.