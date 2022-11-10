Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM) President Sells $27,820.00 in Stock

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM – Get Rating) President Patrick W. Galley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.91, for a total transaction of $27,820.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $13.91 on Thursday. Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $20.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.58.
Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0929 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a yield of 7.55%.
About Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund
Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal debt securities.
