Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM) President Sells $27,820.00 in Stock

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM – Get Rating) President Patrick W. Galley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.91, for a total transaction of $27,820.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $13.91 on Thursday. Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $20.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.58.

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0929 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a yield of 7.55%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 5.4% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 86,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund in the third quarter worth $439,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 40.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 5.0% in the third quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 92.6% in the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 21,125 shares during the period.

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal debt securities.

