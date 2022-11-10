Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) PT Lowered to $32.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on RIVN. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cfra lowered Rivian Automotive to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rivian Automotive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of 59.24.

Rivian Automotive Price Performance

Shares of RIVN traded up 4.86 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting 32.93. 351,483 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,301,670. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is 33.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 31.84. The company has a market cap of $30.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 8.60 and a current ratio of 8.97. Rivian Automotive has a 12-month low of 19.25 and a 12-month high of 179.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -1.67 by -0.22. The company had revenue of 364.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 337.71 million. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 39.27% and a negative net margin of 1,361.67%. Research analysts expect that Rivian Automotive will post -6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rivian Automotive news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 1,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of 37.27, for a total transaction of 65,334.31. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 79,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately 2,969,151.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rivian Automotive

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,762 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Milestone Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,200 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 114.5% in the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 873 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,443 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.09% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

Featured Stories

