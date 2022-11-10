Robert G. Laverne Sells 10,000 Shares of BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) Stock

BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML – Get Rating) Director Robert G. Laverne sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,671,841.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ BCML traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.46. 66,381 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,301. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.57 and its 200 day moving average is $20.14. BayCom Corp has a one year low of $17.52 and a one year high of $23.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.52 million, a PE ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. BayCom’s payout ratio is currently 10.31%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its position in BayCom by 37.0% in the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 155,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,392,000 after acquiring an additional 42,094 shares in the last quarter. Aire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BayCom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,296,000. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BayCom during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in BayCom by 149.5% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 634,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,806,000 after buying an additional 380,050 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in BayCom by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 39,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 18,471 shares during the period. 58.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, DA Davidson increased their price target on BayCom to $23.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

BayCom Corp. is a bank holding company of Bay Commercial Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services to businesses and business owners, as well as individuals. It focuses on passive investment activities and oversight of its investment to its bank subsidiary. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Walnut Creek, CA.

