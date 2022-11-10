Robert W. Baird Trims Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) Target Price to $18.00

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $28.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 46.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Sterling Check from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Sterling Check from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sterling Check presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.33.

Sterling Check Trading Down 16.8 %

NASDAQ STER opened at $12.26 on Thursday. Sterling Check has a one year low of $12.22 and a one year high of $28.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -175.12 and a beta of 0.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Sterling Check ( NASDAQ:STER Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $205.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.64 million. Sterling Check had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 10.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sterling Check will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Sterling Check news, insider Steven L. Barnett sold 3,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $79,798.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 138,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,194,053.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Steven L. Barnett sold 3,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $79,798.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 138,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,194,053.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven L. Barnett sold 3,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $76,636.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 148,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,413,798. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,252 shares of company stock worth $185,533. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sterling Check

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STER. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Sterling Check by 210.7% in the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Check in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Check in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Check in the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Check in the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Check Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers identity verification services, such as telecom and device verification, identification document verification, facial recognition with biometric matching, social security number verification, and live video chat identification proofing; fingerprinting; background checks, including criminal record checks, sex offender registries, civil court records, motor vehicle and driving license records, executive investigations, credit reports, social media searches, and contingent workforce solutions; liens, judgments, and bankruptcies; and sanctions, risk, and compliance checks.

Featured Articles

