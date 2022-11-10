Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) PT Lowered to $15.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cowen upgraded Rocket Lab USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Cowen raised Rocket Lab USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Rocket Lab USA from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Rocket Lab USA from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Rocket Lab USA from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of 12.00.

Rocket Lab USA Stock Performance

Shares of RKLB stock opened at 4.74 on Thursday. Rocket Lab USA has a fifty-two week low of 3.53 and a fifty-two week high of 16.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is 4.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is 4.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rocket Lab USA

Rocket Lab USA ( NASDAQ:RKLB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The rocket manufacturer reported -0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.06 by -0.02. Rocket Lab USA had a negative return on equity of 16.31% and a negative net margin of 115.48%. The business had revenue of 55.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 53.19 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rocket Lab USA will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Arjun Kampani sold 14,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of 5.25, for a total value of 74,135.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 604,835 shares in the company, valued at 3,175,383.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Shaun O’donnell sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of 5.63, for a total value of 1,126,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 705,485 shares in the company, valued at 3,971,880.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Arjun Kampani sold 14,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of 5.25, for a total value of 74,135.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 604,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 3,175,383.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 711,819 shares of company stock valued at $3,981,840. 15.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Rocket Lab USA

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 10.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,607 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 3,099 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 5.6% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 70,790 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,731 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 18.7% during the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,744 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,739 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 5.8% during the second quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 89,364 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 4,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 1.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 314,140 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 5,146 shares in the last quarter. 65.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rocket Lab USA

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft engineering and design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

