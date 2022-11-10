Rogers Communications Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.37 (NYSE:RCI)

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.367 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th.

Rogers Communications has raised its dividend by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years. Rogers Communications has a payout ratio of 47.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Rogers Communications to earn $3.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.3%.

Shares of RCI opened at $42.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.47. Rogers Communications has a twelve month low of $36.23 and a twelve month high of $64.55.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rogers Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $1,219,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 1,308.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,935 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 18,520 shares during the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Rogers Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $929,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 4,273.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,393 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 15,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 131.6% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 12,003 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 6,820 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.35% of the company’s stock.

RCI has been the subject of several research reports. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$72.50 to C$69.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rogers Communications in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$90.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.72.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

