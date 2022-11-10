Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 8th

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.367 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th.
Rogers Communications has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years. Rogers Communications has a dividend payout ratio of 47.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Rogers Communications to earn $3.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.3%.
Rogers Communications Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of RCI stock opened at $42.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.47. The company has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.50. Rogers Communications has a twelve month low of $36.23 and a twelve month high of $64.55.
RCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Rogers Communications from C$90.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rogers Communications in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price target on Rogers Communications from C$83.00 to C$81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Desjardins dropped their price target on Rogers Communications from C$80.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.72.
Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.
