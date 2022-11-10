ROHM (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $35.54

ROHM Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.54 and traded as high as $36.48. ROHM shares last traded at $36.48, with a volume of 2,496 shares trading hands.

ROHM Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.50.

About ROHM

ROHM Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components worldwide. It operates through three segments: ICs, Discrete Semiconductor Devices, and Modules. The company provides ICs comprising memory, amplifiers and linear, power management, clocks and timers, switches and multiplexers, logic, data converters, sensors and MEMS, display drivers, motor/actuator drivers, interfaces, communication and speech synthesis LSI, audio and video, and microcontrollers.

