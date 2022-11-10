Rosenblatt Securities Boosts Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Price Target to $39.00

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Rosenblatt Securities from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on BSY. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Bentley Systems from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Bentley Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on Bentley Systems from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Griffin Securities reiterated a hold rating on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Bentley Systems from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $44.89.

Bentley Systems Stock Down 1.9 %

BSY opened at $34.43 on Wednesday. Bentley Systems has a 1-year low of $26.32 and a 1-year high of $60.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.31. The company has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 58.36, a PEG ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67.

Bentley Systems Dividend Announcement

Bentley Systems ( NASDAQ:BSY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $268.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.10 million. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 53.27%. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bentley Systems will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 39,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $1,490,903.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,344,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $506,411,289.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 1,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $60,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,634,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,841,424. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 39,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $1,490,903.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,344,171 shares in the company, valued at $506,411,289.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 278,259 shares of company stock valued at $10,629,211 over the last three months. 22.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bentley Systems

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSY. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Bentley Systems by 68.5% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 103,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,575,000 after acquiring an additional 42,107 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 12,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 4,352 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 49.3% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 7,136 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Bentley Systems by 0.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 445,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,687,000 after buying an additional 3,805 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Bentley Systems by 29.7% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,062,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,121,000 after buying an additional 243,311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

