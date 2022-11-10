Rosenblatt Securities Lowers Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target to $104.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $114.00 to $104.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.49% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Edward Jones lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $150.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Itaú Unibanco raised Meta Platforms to an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Raymond James dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $171.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.64.

Shares of META stock opened at $101.47 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.75. Meta Platforms has a one year low of $88.09 and a one year high of $353.83. The firm has a market cap of $269.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total value of $32,254.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,211.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total value of $32,254.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,211.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total transaction of $220,571.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,646,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 47,592 shares of company stock worth $8,379,763 over the last quarter. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth $26,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth $31,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth $42,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

