Roth Capital Upgrades Evolution Petroleum (NYSE:EPM) to “Buy”

Evolution Petroleum (NYSE:EPM – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Roth Capital to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Evolution Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Evolution Petroleum Stock Performance
NYSE:EPM traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.77. 5,715 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,103. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.55 and a 200 day moving average of $6.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Evolution Petroleum has a 1-year low of $4.41 and a 1-year high of $8.55.
About Evolution Petroleum
Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an energy company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and exploitation of onshore oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.
