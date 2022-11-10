Roth Capital Upgrades Evolution Petroleum (NYSE:EPM) to “Buy”

Evolution Petroleum (NYSE:EPM – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Roth Capital to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Evolution Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Evolution Petroleum alerts:

Evolution Petroleum Stock Performance

NYSE:EPM traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.77. 5,715 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,103. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.55 and a 200 day moving average of $6.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Evolution Petroleum has a 1-year low of $4.41 and a 1-year high of $8.55.

About Evolution Petroleum

Evolution Petroleum ( NYSE:EPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $42.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.18 million. Evolution Petroleum had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 53.61%. Research analysts anticipate that Evolution Petroleum will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an energy company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and exploitation of onshore oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Evolution Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolution Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.