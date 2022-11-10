Royal Bank of Canada Raises Andlauer Healthcare Group (OTCMKTS:ANDHF) Price Target to C$52.00

Andlauer Healthcare Group (OTCMKTS:ANDHF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ANDHF. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$55.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$57.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th.
Andlauer Healthcare Group Price Performance
Shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group stock remained flat at $37.80 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.17. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a 52 week low of $37.80 and a 52 week high of $37.80.
Andlauer Healthcare Group Company Profile
Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Andlauer Healthcare Group (ANDHF)
- Coupang Stock And Why You Should Care
- This Is No Time To Buy D.R. Horton Stock
- Tightly Held Wendy’s Is Undervalued
- Charles Schwab is Making All the Right Moves
- Is Triple-Digit Growth Ahead For Digital Ad Platform Trade Desk?
Receive News & Ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.