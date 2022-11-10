Royal Bank of Canada Raises Lancashire (LON:LRE) Price Target to GBX 660

Lancashire (LON:LRE – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 550 ($6.33) to GBX 660 ($7.60) in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

LRE has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 550 ($6.33) price objective on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Lancashire from GBX 620 ($7.14) to GBX 640 ($7.37) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Lancashire from GBX 630 ($7.25) to GBX 645 ($7.43) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 592.80 ($6.83).

Lancashire stock opened at GBX 572.71 ($6.59) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.57, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Lancashire has a fifty-two week low of GBX 342.40 ($3.94) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 586.50 ($6.75). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 509.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 448.80. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.96.

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

