Royal Bank of Canada Trims Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Target Price to $58.00

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 113.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $49.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Surgery Partners to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Surgery Partners Stock Up 21.6 %

Shares of SGRY stock traded up $4.81 on Thursday, hitting $27.11. 21,404 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 715,631. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.45 and a beta of 2.82. Surgery Partners has a fifty-two week low of $20.46 and a fifty-two week high of $63.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.23 and a 200 day moving average of $33.40.

Institutional Trading of Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SGRY. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Surgery Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Surgery Partners in the third quarter valued at $204,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Surgery Partners in the third quarter valued at $545,000. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC raised its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 84.6% in the third quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC now owns 138,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 63,509 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 110.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 6,664 shares during the last quarter.

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

