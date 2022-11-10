Rune Price Tops $2.41 (RUNE)

Rune (RUNE) traded 72.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 10th. In the last seven days, Rune has traded 52.1% higher against the US dollar. Rune has a total market cap of $47,321.86 and $14.38 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rune token can now be bought for $2.41 or 0.00014648 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Rune

Rune’s genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Rune’s total supply is 13,517 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,619 tokens. The official message board for Rune is runemetaverse.medium.com. The Reddit community for Rune is https://reddit.com/r/runemetaverse and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Rune is rune.game. Rune’s official Twitter account is @runemetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Rune

According to CryptoCompare, “Rune (RUNE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Rune has a current supply of 13,516.98418437. The last known price of Rune is 6.97389039 USD and is up 372.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $14.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rune.game.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rune should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rune using one of the exchanges listed above.

