RWC Asset Advisors US LLC Acquires 366,328 Shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

RWC Asset Advisors US LLC grew its holdings in shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,699,665 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 366,328 shares during the period. CEMEX comprises 7.4% of RWC Asset Advisors US LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC owned 1.34% of CEMEX worth $77,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prism Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CEMEX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CEMEX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CEMEX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CEMEX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CEMEX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CX. StockNews.com raised shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of CEMEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of CEMEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.18.

NYSE:CX traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.32. The company had a trading volume of 79,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,804,712. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.95. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $3.20 and a twelve month high of $6.93.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

