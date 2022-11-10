RWC Asset Management LLP Buys 320,872 Shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

RWC Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,592,395 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 320,872 shares during the period. RWC Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Ambev were worth $14,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TIAA FSB purchased a new position in shares of Ambev during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ambev by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 205,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 67,062 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ambev by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 61,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in Ambev by 15.6% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 159,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 21,604 shares during the period. Finally, Barings LLC boosted its position in Ambev by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,170,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after acquiring an additional 191,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ambev from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Shares of NYSE:ABEV traded down $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $3.00. 735,295 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,949,254. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Ambev S.A. has a 1-year low of $2.42 and a 1-year high of $3.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.83.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. The company operates through four segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, Presidente Light, Presidente Golden Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, and Budweiser, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

