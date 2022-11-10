RWC Asset Management LLP Decreases Stake in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

RWC Asset Management LLP lowered its holdings in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 320,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,542 shares during the period. RWC Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.18% of Livent worth $7,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Livent by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Livent during the first quarter worth $216,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Livent by 30.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 8,321 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Livent by 14.1% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Livent by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 82,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 21,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Livent news, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 85,171 shares of Livent stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $2,980,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,980 shares in the company, valued at $10,499,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 85,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $2,980,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,499,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 3,635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $118,282.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,036,418.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Livent stock traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,112,958. Livent Co. has a one year low of $19.35 and a one year high of $36.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.49 and a beta of 1.74.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Livent in a report on Monday, August 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.30 price objective on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on Livent from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Vertical Research downgraded Livent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on Livent from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Livent from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Livent currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.41.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

