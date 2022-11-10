RWC Asset Management LLP Has $97.92 Million Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

RWC Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,549,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,839 shares during the period. Charles Schwab comprises 3.1% of RWC Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. RWC Asset Management LLP owned about 0.09% of Charles Schwab worth $97,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.2% in the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 25.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,887,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,225,000 after acquiring an additional 386,287 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 213.5% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 35,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after acquiring an additional 24,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $77.27. 238,304 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,943,736. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.09. The company has a market capitalization of $140.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.00. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $59.35 and a 12 month high of $96.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 26.75%.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In related news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $602,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 135,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.49, for a total value of $10,731,150.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 69,184,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,499,506,270.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $602,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,019 shares in the company, valued at $301,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 345,225 shares of company stock valued at $27,404,862 over the last three months. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SCHW. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.83.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

