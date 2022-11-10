RWC Asset Management LLP Increases Stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

RWC Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 203,975 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,564 shares during the period. Gartner accounts for about 1.5% of RWC Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. RWC Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Gartner were worth $49,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Gartner by 162.2% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Gartner by 234.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,987,000 after buying an additional 29,015 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Gartner by 100.4% in the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,068 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in Gartner by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 3,598 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Gartner by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,438 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,105,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Gartner from $345.00 to $358.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gartner in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "hold" rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Gartner in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Gartner from $365.00 to $381.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Gartner from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $334.63.

Gartner Stock Up 4.1 %

Insider Activity

Gartner Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE:IT traded up $13.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $336.86. The stock had a trading volume of 4,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,338. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $221.39 and a one year high of $341.64. The company has a market capitalization of $26.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.88, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $295.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $275.34.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 645 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.02, for a total value of $199,962.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,102.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 16,652 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.94, for a total value of $5,410,900.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,143,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,496,428.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 645 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.02, for a total transaction of $199,962.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 639 shares of the company's stock, valued at $198,102.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,688 shares of company stock worth $10,164,431. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company's stock.

Gartner Profile

(Get Rating)

Gartner Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Featured Articles

