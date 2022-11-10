RWC Asset Management LLP Purchases 131,910 Shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

RWC Asset Management LLP grew its position in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,118,133 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,910 shares during the quarter. Lazard accounts for 2.2% of RWC Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. RWC Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Lazard were worth $68,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LAZ. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in shares of Lazard by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 8,835 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Lazard by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 38,284 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co increased its position in shares of Lazard by 113.5% during the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 28,684 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 15,249 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Lazard by 119.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 62,320 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 33,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Lazard by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 21,071 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LAZ. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Lazard from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Lazard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Lazard from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lazard from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.57.

Shares of LAZ stock traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.10. The stock had a trading volume of 10,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,438. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.84 and its 200-day moving average is $34.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.43. Lazard Ltd has a 1-year low of $30.20 and a 1-year high of $48.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.90%.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters.

