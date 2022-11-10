RWC Asset Management LLP Purchases 27,194 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

RWC Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 299,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,194 shares during the period. RWC Asset Management LLP owned about 0.13% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $24,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LYV. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,499,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,315,000 after acquiring an additional 317,335 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 18.8% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,396,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,495 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,946,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,157,000 after purchasing an additional 304,557 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 96.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,698,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,041,000 after buying an additional 1,819,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,385,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,537,000 after buying an additional 635,049 shares during the period. 71.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $138.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.50.

NYSE:LYV traded up $3.80 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $76.44. 31,583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,967,166. The company has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.77 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.90. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.53 and a twelve month high of $126.79.

In other news, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.60, for a total transaction of $6,520,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,755,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,940,822.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.60, for a total transaction of $6,520,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,755,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,940,822.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.42, for a total value of $49,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,017,992.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 312,500 shares of company stock worth $26,690,610 over the last 90 days. 4.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

