RWC Asset Management LLP Raises Holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

RWC Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,087,962 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,678 shares during the period. RWC Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Infosys were worth $20,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Infosys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Infosys by 160.1% in the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Schubert & Co purchased a new stake in Infosys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Infosys by 215.9% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Infosys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. 13.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INFY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Infosys from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Infosys from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Infosys from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Infosys to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered shares of Infosys from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.06.

Shares of NYSE:INFY traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.07. 273,894 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,121,870. The company has a market cap of $80.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.70. Infosys Limited has a twelve month low of $16.39 and a twelve month high of $26.39.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Infosys had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 30.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

